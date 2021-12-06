Announcement Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Connects LinkedIn with Non-Profits in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, CA – The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria proudly assisted several non-profits in Carpinteria to be the recipients of a monetary donation from the sale of several vehicles through Cars for Charity from LinkedIn to help their organizations with their missions. The Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club, Girls Inc., and the Carpinteria Children’s Project were selected to receive this donation.

“We are thrilled to be chosen by LinkedIn for this very generous donation. LinkedIn has always been a tremendous corporate citizen and this gift will help us to continue our efforts to reach the youth that need our services the most,” said Michael Baker CEO of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. Additionally, Teresa Alvarez, Executive Director of the Carpinteria Children’s Project said, “LinkedIn has been a valuable partner for Carpinteria. First, they encourage employees to give locally to agencies like ours, and these gifts make a huge difference in the lives of the children we serve. This larger gift from LinkedIn will fund tuition scholarships to ensure children from all backgrounds have a safe place to learn and grow. It will also fund our Family Resource Center and the case management services that help families make a plan and get the help they need to succeed.”

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce celebrates the partnerships between the for-profit and non-profit sector and the collaborative nature that the Chamber promotes through its membership.

“It is at the forefront of our mission to connect businesses and create meaningful relationships that support our community,” said Kristen Miller, President and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

LinkedIn has been a member of the Chamber since 2015 and has been a strong community partner who has been engaged in providing the business community with resources to enhance their organizations.

“We value having the Chamber as a strategic partner to help us create economic opportunity for the members of our community,” said Joey Zumaya, Head of New Business Sales & Strategy for LinkedIn.

For more information about the Chamber please visit www.SBSCChamber.com or call (805) 967-2500.

Add to Favorites