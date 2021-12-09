Announcement Update on Santa Barbara County Testing Sites

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – During the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple COVID-19 testing sites have been established to meet the needs of the local community. As the need for testing has fluctuated, so too have the available testing locations.

Given the changing demand, the following testing sites will be closing:

American Medical Response Central Training Center in Buellton will close on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Goleta Valley Community Center will close on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

All other testing locations will remain open through at least March 2022, contingent upon ongoing demand. Testing remains a critical and needed strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19, especially as the winter season continues.

State and County-run testing sites that remain open include:

Santa Maria Fairpark

Lompoc Health Care Center Testing Trailer

Mini-bus at Direct Relief in Goleta

Santa Barbara Testing Trailer

“The testing landscape has changed significantly since the beginning of the pandemic,” shared Van Do-Reynoso, Director for the County Public Health Department. “We will remain responsive to the needs of our community and encourage anyone who needs to be tested to do so at County testing sites, pharmacies, or with their healthcare provider.”

Visit https://publichealthsbc.org/testing/ to schedule an appointment at your nearest testing site.

