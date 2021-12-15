Sports Football Wraps, Girls’ Basketball Picks Up Steam Channel League Title Race Could Come Down to the Wire

The Dos Pueblos girls’ basketball team hosted the Central Coast Classic this past weekend at Sovine Gym and reeled off victories over Santa Clara, Rio Mesa, and Newbury Park. The three wins improved the Chargers to 6-1 overall.

Senior forward Lily Miers was named tournament MVP after averaging 21.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, and four blocks in the three games.

“We are developing,” said Dos Pueblos coach Phil Sherman. “I would still like to develop the people that are coming off the bench so that we can have more balanced scoring, rebounding, and playing time. At the beginning of the season, I thought this would be an incredibly deep team and that I would be able to go nine or 10 deep, but it has not been that way, and I would like to get there.”

San Marcos also played in the Central Coast Classic and posted three consecutive victories, including an 84-23 win over Santa Clara and a 60-45 victory over previously unbeaten Moorpark.

The Royals have been building as a program under second-year head coach Tiffany Simms and defeated Dos Pueblos 54-51 in a non-league contest earlier this season, giving the Chargers their only loss thus far.

“It feels good, not just as a coach, but just being a part of a team that has struggled in the past,” said Simms. “Not only do I believe in them, but they believe in themselves now.”

Santa Barbara has dominated the Channel League in recent years, but with Dos Pueblos and San Marcos showing considerable improvement, the title race could come down to the wire.

“We’re claiming it as ours,” said Simms. “They say you see it; you believe it; you achieve it, so that’s what we’ve been working toward all season long.”

With the State Championship games concluding last weekend, high school football is in the rearview mirror and awards season is upon us. Local squads had considerable representation on the various All-League Teams.

In the Channel League, Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley Jr., a San Diego State commit, was named MVP. Lompoc’s junior signal caller Cavin Ross was named Offensive Back of the Year, and the Braves’ all-purpose playmaker Deville Dickerson was named Wide Receiver of the Year.

Senior Vince Gamberdella of Santa Barbara High was recognized as co-Linebacker of the Year, and the Dons had several first-team All Channel League players, including senior wide receiver Trent Williams, senior offensive lineman Johnny Perez, senior offensive lineman Ryan Holguin, senior linebacker/defensive back Grant Gonzales, and junior linebacker Nathan Barrios.

Santa Barbara’s second-team All Channel League selections were senior wide receiver Miguel Unzueta, sophomore running back Koa Herrera, sophomore quarterback Abel Renteria, senior offensive lineman Daniel Arellano, senior offensive lineman Adrian Hinijosa, and senior defensive lineman Ben Gordnier.

Dos Pueblos High also produced several All Channel League players, including first-teamers senior running back Cameron Lee, senior defensive lineman Merrick Foster, and junior kicker Greg Tripathi.

Representing Dos Pueblos on the second team were senior wide receiver Dylon Bailey, offensive lineman Brody Fredrickson, defensive back Ryan Orozco, and linebacker Cory Kazzi.

In the Camino League, Bishop Diego was well represented after winning the championship and competing in the CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs. Senior offensive/defensive lineman Logologo Va’a was named MVP. Junior running back Qu’Ran Gossett was the Offensive Back of the Year, senior Jayden Martinez was named Offensive Lineman of the Year, senior Hunter Boeddeker was named Linebacker of the Year, and senior Johnny Alvarado was named Defensive Back of the Year. Michael Luckhurst, who played quarterback for Bishop Diego in addition to his kicking and punting duties, was named Special Teams Player of the Year.

The Cardinals also had seven players on the All Camino League First Team, including senior Gabe Martinez, senior Maddox Stretz, senior Joseph Nanai, senior Sam Kitt, junior Pasefika Salatielu, junior Bryan Trejo and junior Isaac Burquez.

In the Pacific-View League, Santa Ynez took home the top awards on both sides of the ball. Senior Mikey Gills was named Defensive Player of the Year, and junior quarterback Luke Gildred was named the Offensive Player of the Year.

The Pirates were well represented on defense as senior Tanner Padfield was named the top linebacker, senior Brandon Welby the top defensive lineman, and senior Canyon McClurg the top defensive back.

San Marcos High had three players on All Pacific-View League first team, including junior running back Andre McCullough, offensive lineman Chris Garcia and linebacker Owen Lauderdale.

Bishop Diego Girls’ Volleyball Picks Up CIF Awards

The Bishop Diego girls’ volleyball team steamrolled through the Frontier League and the CIF-SS Division 7 playoffs in dominant fashion. As a result, head coach Dillan Bennett was named CIF-SS Division 7 Coach of the Year.

Freshman Eliana Urzua, who has two older sisters on the team, was named CIF-SS Division 7 Player of the Year. Amy Mancinelli, Alina Urzua and Emma Coglizer were named to the CIF Division 7 first team. Alina Urzua has also committed to Stetson University to play beach volleyball.

