Announcement Rose Pruning Day Is Back! Volunteers Needed to Prune Rose Bushes at the A. C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden

Santa Barbara, Calif., December 20, 2021—The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is calling all gardening enthusiasts for Rose Pruning Day, the annual A. C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden pruning event on Saturday, January 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The iconic A. C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden, located in Mission Historical Park across from Mission Santa Barbara, contains over 1,500 rose bushes. Parks and Recreation Department staff and Santa Barbara Rose Society members take care of the rose bushes in the garden throughout the year.

“The timeless beauty of the roses is nothing without the care and dedication from all of our volunteers,” Parks Supervisor Ramiro Arroyo said. “Every year, there are comments made about how magnificent the roses look when they bloom after each pruning, and every year we think they look better than the year before.”

Training and refreshments provided. Volunteers should bring a pair of garden gloves and pruning shears with them to the event. The garden is opposite the Santa Barbara Mission, on Plaza Rubio between Laguna Street and Emerson Avenue.

Please direct questions to Ramiro Arroyo at the Parks Division by calling (805) 897-1917 or emailing ParksAndRec@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

Event Details

Day/Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Location: A. C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden at Mission Historical Park

Facebook Event: https://fb.me/e/1x3wGSCT3

Rain Day: If it rains on January 8, Rose Pruning Day will happen on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

