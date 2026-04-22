The Santa Barbara City Council updated its official stance on federal immigration enforcement, with the council voting 6-1 in favor of a resolution that promotes protection of immigrants and outlines city policies in response to federal enforcement.

The council previously drafted a similar statement in response to immigration enforcement, though the updated version reflected additions regarding the sharing of private data, federal enforcement at city facilities, election interference, and a potential city council notification system to share information about ICE activity.

The resolution, described by City Attorney John Doimas as a “mostly symbolic gesture,” earned the support of almost the entire council, with the exception of Mayor Randy Rowse, who was the sole opposing vote. Mayor Rowse said he felt that the resolution was divisive in nature and could damage trust in local law enforcement.

Councilmember Wendy Santamaria stood firm in her support of passing the resolution forward.

“We are seeing some of our most marginalized communities being oppressed and being under fire,” Councilmember Santamaria said. “And I want to remind all of us here on the dais that holding our own police department accountable is not throwing them under the bus. No one here is saying the police department is responsible for how ICE behaves. That is not what anyone is saying here, but at the same time, in order for the community to trust our leadership, we need to hold each other accountable.”

The resolution passed 6-1, with the council removing a section regarding law enforcement conduct for future deliberation.

“This resolution is meant to try to at least help establish a seed of trust that the community has lost in us, and it’s important that we don’t lose sight,” Councilmember Santamaria said.