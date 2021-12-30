Society Matters: Year in Pics

More Like This

With COVID restrictions easing and events resuming last June, this column once again provided nonprofit event coverage. The stories sought to capture the spirit and content of each event in words and pics, but the focus, as always, was on the valuable work of our community’s nonprofits. There were also several in-depth feature stories on nonprofits providing critical assistance through the pandemic.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.