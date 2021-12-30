Society Matters: Year in Pics

With
COVID restrictions easing and events resuming last June, this column once again provided nonprofit event coverage. The stories sought to capture the spirit and content of each event in words and pics, but the focus, as always, was on the valuable work of our community’s nonprofits. There were also several in-depth feature stories on nonprofits providing critical assistance through the pandemic.
C.A.R.E.4Paws Executive Director Isabelle Gullo with Cofounder and Community Medicine & Spay-Neuter Outreach Manager Carlos Abitia | Credit: Courtesy
Girls Inc. of Carpinteria students Kamea, Lesle, and Savka at Evening in Bloom | Credit: Gail Arnold
Lotusland Trustee Connie Pearcy, Executive Director Rebecca Anderson, and Board President Lesley Cunningham at Lotusland Celebrates | Credit: Gail Arnold
SBCC Foundation Board President Scott Vincent, Foundation CEO Geoff Green, and Promise Program participant and event speaker Sarhai Gastelum at President’s Circle Reception | Credit: Gail Arnold
SB Rescue Mission Event Co-chair Susan Hughes, Women’s Auxiliary President Pamela Dillman Haskell, and Event Co-chair Joan Wimberly at Bayou event | Credit: Gail Arnold
MICOP Associate Director Genevieve Flores-Haro, Santa Maria Caseworker Francisca Camarillo, and Santa Maria Program Director Ana Huynh (from feature story) | Credit: Courtesy
Foodbank of SB County volunteers Sarah Evans and Patty Evans at SB Empty Bowls event | Credit: Gail Arnold
Fund for Santa Barbara Board President Rev. Julia Hamilton and Executive Director Marcos Vargas at Bread and Roses event | Credit: Gail Arnold
SB Zoo’s Zoofari Honorary Chair and Founding Zoo Director Ted McToldridge and Honorary Chair, Zoo Director, and Event Coordinator Nancy McToldridge at Zoofari | Credit: Gail Arnold
