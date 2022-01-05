Courts & Crime Naked Man Arrested for Attempted Rape in Albertsons Parking Lot Miguel Angel Hernandez-Garcia, 28, Booked on $1 Million Bail

Goleta Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested 28-year-old Miguel Angel Hernandez-Garcia after he allegedly tried to rape a shopper in the Albertsons grocery store parking lot located on Calle Real.

The victim was able to fight Hernandez-Garcia off, officials said, and the 9-1-1 call came at approximately 10 p.m. The deputies, along with a K9 unit, searched the area and found a naked Hernandez-Garcia hiding under a trash can behind the store. He was arrested and booked at the Main Jail on $1 million bail.

“The Sheriff’s Office coordinates closely with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and Victim-Witness Program to ensure the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by the focus on the investigation and prosecution of the accused,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick said in a press release. “Victim Advocates are available to ensure that survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process. Survivors have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at (805) 568-2400 or toll free at (855) 840-3232.”

Zick also said that survivors can find support services through the department’s community partner, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA). Services offered by STESA include a confidential 24-Hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling. STESA advocates can be reached at any time by calling (805) 564-3696.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Add to Favorites