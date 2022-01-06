Courts & Crime Santa Barbara Police Close Roads While Responding to Barricaded Suspect Woman and Daughter Escape from Second-Story Bathroom Window

Santa Barbara police are currently attempting to coax a burglary suspect out of an apartment near the Highway 154 interchange and have closed nearby roads, including the intersections of Verano Drive and La Colina Road, San Martin Way and Rosario Drive, and Verano Drive and Primavera Road.

Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale said that at about 9:20 a.m. this Thursday, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call of a burglary in progress from a resident who had hidden in her upstairs bathroom with her daughter while the suspect rummaged on the ground floor. “Multiple officers responded to the area and were able to safely extricate the residents from a second-story bathroom window using a fire department ladder,” Ragsdale said.

The suspect is refusing all verbal commands to exit the home, Ragsdale said. A perimeter has been established with SWAT, Crisis Negotiation Team, and County Mental Health personnel at the scene. “It is believed there is no threat to the public at this time,” Ragsdale said, but police are asking everyone to avoid the area. There is no threat to any of the schools in the area, he said.

Credit: Courtesy

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details as they become available.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Add to Favorites