Energy Healing with Jewish Yogi Dani Antman

Seeking Deep Roots of Trauma and Unhealthy Practices in the Subtle Body

By Ryan P. Cruz | January 27, 2022

Jewish yogi and energy healer Dani Antman’s journey took her on a spiritual odyssey. | Credit: Courtesy

Jewish yogi and energy healer Dani Antman’s journey took her on a spiritual odyssey from her childhood in Judaism to studying Kundalini science, Kabbalah, energy healing, and yoga, eventually mixing all into her unique interfaith healing counseling sessions. Aiming to reach the real roots of past traumas or unhealthy patterns, she specializes in energy healing that works with your subtle body, or “aura.”

Her sessions are similar to therapy but deeper, breaking through the surface and diving into the things beyond. They are individualized to each person she meets with and serve as a time to check in with yourself as a guide wades through the muck that you push down in daily life.

It begins with a talking session. She asks a few personal questions, each question a little bit deeper. She has a way about her that makes you feel comfortable, and you find yourself revealing and discovering some things that you weren’t aware of before. “Some people call it a mini vacation or retreat,” she said.

After about half an hour, she has a sense of what or where needs healing, and her real work begins. Antman placed her hands on my back, under each kidney, transmitting her healing through her hands, and asking that I imagine myself washed clean of built-up stress hormones. Even through Zoom sessions with her clients, she says it is the intention that creates the healing. Something about the process makes you just feel better, like a shower for your spirit.

Afterwards, Antman debriefs you on the healing: what she felt, or saw, during the session. Often this can lead to new ideas, or a revived sense of energy toward life, or considering your connection to the world and to the people that came before you.

“The work is subtle,” she said, “but it shifts patterns and helps open up new ways of relating.”

