Cover Story By | Wed Jan 26, 2022 | 9:04pm

Santa Barbara Self-Care Solutions for 2022

Getting Fit, Staying Well, and Being Mindful as the Pandemic Persists

Santa Barbara Self-Care Solutions for 2022

Getting Fit, Staying Well, and Being Mindful as the Pandemic Persists

By Indy Staff | January 27, 2022

We’re all sick of it. 

At this point, as the pandemic enters its third calendar year, there are ample excuses for permanently moving into pajamas, binging true crime all day, and subsisting on chardonnay and cheesy poofs. 

But before you settle too deep into that cushion, please consider taking some cues from our second-ever Self-Care issue, a roundup of the various options available for getting fit, staying well, and being more mindful in Santa Barbara. 

To produce the 2022 version, we surveyed more than 300 businesses around town for unique article ideas, and then sent our staff out to experience a diverse collection of those offerings, from brow laminations to boxing classes. 

Enjoy, and stay well.

Tai Chi Teachings of Master Yun

Santa Barbara Now Home to This Global Master of the Rare Wu Style

By Matt Kettmann

Credit: Courtesy

A Full Makeover at Santa Barbara’s Underground Hair Artists

A Facial, Haircut, and Makeup Session at Fay Doe’s Euro-Style Salon

By Jun Starkey

Credit: Courtesy

Serving All Bodies and Ailments at Aligned Pilates

Stretching My Ballerina Bones with Erin Griffin on Chapala Street

By Jean Yamamura

Learning to Box at Key 2 Fitness

Packing in the Punches at Gym Formerly Known as State Street Boxing

By Jun Starkey

Credit: Courtesy

Appreciating Expond’s Personalized Experiences

Getting Mindful Outside of the Santa Barbara Mission with Petra Beumer

By Ryan P. Cruz

Credit: Bernard Gagnon

Energy Healing with Jewish Yogi Dani Antman

Seeking Deep Roots of Trauma and Unhealthy Practices in the Subtle Body

By Ryan P. Cruz

Credit: Courtesy

Mind-Body Thrive’s Approach to Body Image Issues

How Psychotherapist Rebecca Capps Handles Increasing Eating Disorders and Substance Abuse

By Matt Kettmann

Credit: Courtesy

Maryon Stewart Teaches How to Manage Menopause Naturally

Expert Teams with Santa Barbara’s OsteoStrong to Help Women Balance the Change

By Sarah Sinclair

Credit: Courtesy

Brow Lamination at Tanna Rae Beauty Lounge

Taming One’s Hairy Beast with a “Permanent” Treatment for Your Eye Caterpillars

By Caitlin Kelley

Credit: Courtesy

Feel-Good Facials at Peaches and Treat

Getting My Pores Pampered by Santa Barbara’s Skin-Care Specialists

By Sarah Sinclair

Credit: Courtesy

Singing the Bicycle Electric

How Powered Pedaling Brought Fun Back to His Saddle

By Nick Welsh

Credit: Courtesy

My Yoga Trio: Power of Your Om, Core Power, and Sol Seek

Three Approaches to Yoga for Self-Care in Santa Barbara

By Charles Donelan

Credit: Courtesy

Power of Drishti Puts Meditation on the Move

UCSB Professor Maryam Kia-Keating Develops Musical Meditation App

By Matt Kettmann

Credit: Courtesy of Maryam Kia-Keating

Reconnecting with Martial Arts at Santa Barbara Dojo

Learning Hapkido with Kids from Austin Curtis and Melodee Meyer

By Jun Starkey | January 27

Credit: Courtesy of Austin Curtis

Nuances of Nutrition with Santa Barbara Dieticians

Nancy Dale’s Individualized Diets and DeLaney Gabriel’s
DNA-Focused Digestive Aids

By Matt Kettmann 

Credit: Courtesy

Support Your Skeleton at Santa Barbara’s Monkeytail Fitness

Rita Madlock Combines Architectural and Medicinal Knowledge
to Build Better Bodies

By Ricky Barajas

Credit: Courtesy

Trio of Santa Barbara Bodywork

Paul Brown’s Craniosacral Therapy and Visits to Massage Green
and Massage Collective

By Tyler Hayden

Credit: Courtesy

Neurofeedback and Biotuning at the Infinite Potential Institute

Searching for Harmony in Santa Barbara with Dr. Stella and Marty Wuttke

By Tyler Hayden

Credit: Courtesy

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.