Santa Barbara Self-Care Solutions for 2022

Getting Fit, Staying Well, and Being Mindful as the Pandemic Persists

By Indy Staff | January 27, 2022

We’re all sick of it.

At this point, as the pandemic enters its third calendar year, there are ample excuses for permanently moving into pajamas, binging true crime all day, and subsisting on chardonnay and cheesy poofs.

But before you settle too deep into that cushion, please consider taking some cues from our second-ever Self-Care issue, a roundup of the various options available for getting fit, staying well, and being more mindful in Santa Barbara.

To produce the 2022 version, we surveyed more than 300 businesses around town for unique article ideas, and then sent our staff out to experience a diverse collection of those offerings, from brow laminations to boxing classes.

Enjoy, and stay well.

Santa Barbara Now Home to This Global Master of the Rare Wu Style

By Matt Kettmann

A Facial, Haircut, and Makeup Session at Fay Doe’s Euro-Style Salon

By Jun Starkey

Stretching My Ballerina Bones with Erin Griffin on Chapala Street

By Jean Yamamura

Packing in the Punches at Gym Formerly Known as State Street Boxing

By Jun Starkey

Getting Mindful Outside of the Santa Barbara Mission with Petra Beumer

By Ryan P. Cruz

Bernard Gagnon

Seeking Deep Roots of Trauma and Unhealthy Practices in the Subtle Body

By Ryan P. Cruz

How Psychotherapist Rebecca Capps Handles Increasing Eating Disorders and Substance Abuse

By Matt Kettmann

Expert Teams with Santa Barbara’s OsteoStrong to Help Women Balance the Change

By Sarah Sinclair

Taming One’s Hairy Beast with a “Permanent” Treatment for Your Eye Caterpillars

By Caitlin Kelley

Getting My Pores Pampered by Santa Barbara’s Skin-Care Specialists

By Sarah Sinclair

How Powered Pedaling Brought Fun Back to His Saddle

By Nick Welsh

Three Approaches to Yoga for Self-Care in Santa Barbara

By Charles Donelan

UCSB Professor Maryam Kia-Keating Develops Musical Meditation App

By Matt Kettmann

Maryam Kia-Keating

Learning Hapkido with Kids from Austin Curtis and Melodee Meyer

By Jun Starkey | January 27

Austin Curtis

Nancy Dale’s Individualized Diets and DeLaney Gabriel’s

DNA-Focused Digestive Aids

By Matt Kettmann

Rita Madlock Combines Architectural and Medicinal Knowledge

to Build Better Bodies

By Ricky Barajas

Paul Brown’s Craniosacral Therapy and Visits to Massage Green

and Massage Collective

By Tyler Hayden

Searching for Harmony in Santa Barbara with Dr. Stella and Marty Wuttke

By Tyler Hayden