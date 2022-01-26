Getting Fit, Staying Well, and Being Mindful as the Pandemic Persists
Santa Barbara Self-Care Solutions for 2022
Getting Fit, Staying Well, and Being Mindful as the Pandemic Persists
By Indy Staff | January 27, 2022
We’re all sick of it.
At this point, as the pandemic enters its third calendar year, there are ample excuses for permanently moving into pajamas, binging true crime all day, and subsisting on chardonnay and cheesy poofs.
But before you settle too deep into that cushion, please consider taking some cues from our second-ever Self-Care issue, a roundup of the various options available for getting fit, staying well, and being more mindful in Santa Barbara.
To produce the 2022 version, we surveyed more than 300 businesses around town for unique article ideas, and then sent our staff out to experience a diverse collection of those offerings, from brow laminations to boxing classes.
You must be logged in to post a comment.