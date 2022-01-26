Neurofeedback and Biotuning at the Infinite Potential Institute

Searching for Harmony in Santa Barbara with Dr. Stella and Marty Wuttke

By Tyler Hayden | January 27, 2022

We’re all a little out of whack these days. “The collective anxiety out there is palpable,” said Marty Wuttke, who operates the Infinite Potential Institute with his wife, Dr. Stella Wuttke. “It’s a natural reaction to the stress out there, but it doesn’t just go away.”

After a brief hiatus from their local practice, the Wuttkes are back to helping Santa Barbarans reharmonize their bodies and minds through four non-invasive, drug-free methods: neurofeedback, sound vibration therapy, esoteric acupressure, and meditation. They bring 35-plus years of experience to their work, Marty as an internationally recognized pioneer in the field of neurotherapy and Stella as psychologist and post-doctoral researcher certified in biofield tuning.

Out of their sanctuary-like offices on Cottage Grove Avenue, the pair assist their clients by identifying the ways in which their brains or biofields may be out of harmony ― commonly expressed as symptoms like pain, depression, sleep disorders, and so on ― then guiding them back to a healthier balance through multiple “training” sessions.

The benefits of their methods are well-documented and widely varied. Athletes utilize them to optimize their performance, and military veterans have reported improvements to their PTSD. But right now, Stella explained, the pair’s primary focus is “helping clients physically and psychologically process the trauma and ramifications of COVID.”

Normally, a client may participate in as many as 20 sessions over two weeks, but the Wuttkes walked me through the basics of two of their offerings. First, wearing a Lycra cap fitted with a few dozen electrodes, I received a quantitative electroencephalogram (qEEG) that mapped my brainwaves. The process measured not only the waves’ strength but also how well the parts of my brain communicated with one another.

The test revealed something I’d always suspected: an undiagnosed case of mild ADD. I then took part in a bit of training, where an electronic bell would ding every time my brainwaves settled into a healthy rhythm. If I were to continue, the positive reinforcement would eventually retrain my brain to function more effectively, Marty said.

Later, Stella administered a sound therapy session with tuning forks that were activated around and on my body. At the subatomic level, she explained, we are composed of vibrating energy, or, as Einstein put it, “slowed-down sound and light waves, a walking bundle of frequencies tuned to the cosmos.” When we are sick, she went on, the body’s natural resonance is altered, and exposing it to specific vibrations can bring it back into balance.

The forks in Stella’s quiver corresponded to the Fibonacci sequence as well as perfect musical fifths, a pair of pitches with a frequency ratio of 3:2. I found I responded particularly strongly to the C to G interval, the humming in my ears reminding me of a soothing voice I couldn’t quite place. Stella said it wasn’t unusual for the sessions to bring up memories and forgotten connections to the past.

212 Cottage Grove Ave., Ste. A; (805) 705-1745; ipi.global