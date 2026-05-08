Mr. Louie

Screenshot

Mr. Louie is a sweet, gentle giant. He keeps to himself when it comes to other cats, but he loves making new human friends given enough time. Offer him a hand and he’ll happily ask for some pets, and though he may not be thrilled with extended petting sessions, he’s happy to be near the conversation!

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website http://www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Sammi

Screenshot

This adorable 5-month-old, 5-pound female Yorkie mix is as sweet as they come and just as smart! Sammi has been raised with both dogs and cats, making her a perfect addition to any family. Sammi has excellent recall and she is learning to potty outside. She is Crate trained and sleeps through the night. And most importantly, she is SUPER cuddly and a dedicated lap dog.

Please visit our website at: http://www.sparkrescue.org to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark

Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await

adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit http://www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at http://www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 9311