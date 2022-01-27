About Us Shooting Landscapes with Photographer Carl Perry

Photographer Carl Perry captured this week’s cover image and in recent months has become a regular contributor to the Indy. Get to know him a bit better here.

Credit: Courtesy of Carl Perry

What’s your favorite subject matter to shoot? When I’m shooting for myself, I prefer landscapes. I’ll scout them out and plan them a few weeks in advance. The more remote, the better. When I’m on assignment, I really dig shooting concerts and food.

What’s something that’s surprised you about being a professional photographer? Seeing how people react to a camera always gets me. Some people are totally fine and think nothing of it. Some people will have a total nervous breakdown. Some people cannot resist jumping in front of the lens to make a stupid face. Some people will confront you with seething, unchecked rage. People are so weird.

Besides the obvious (a camera body and lens) what’s your most indispensable piece of gear? Over the past five assignments, I’ve been carrying at least one 35mm camera with me. I shot the coverage at the Bowl with a Canon AE-1 on Ektar 100, and they turned out phenomenal. If the turnaround (and cost) wasn’t so high, I would shoot exclusively film for assignments. On a more practical note, I’d say a small red-light flashlight and bongo ties are a must.

