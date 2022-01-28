Announcement City of Goleta Extends In-Person Services Closure Through February All Services Remain Available to the Public

To ensure the safety of our community and staff, the City of Goleta is extending the temporary closure of City Hall reception and public counters through the month of February. Depending on conditions, the City expects to reopen services on March 1, 2022. In the meantime, the City is committed to continuing to provide a high level of service to the community and all services are available to the public.

Here are the changes that began on January 7, 2022, and will remain in effect:

City Hall reception is closed to the public. Our receptionist and staff members can still be contacted via phone or email during business hours. To contact reception, please call (805) 961-7500 or access the City Assist online citizen service request system. http://tinyurl.com/goletacityassist



Planning and Building Counters are closed to in-person service. Permit applications may be submitted electronically through the City's Permit Tracking System Public Portal. Staff can be reached at: Planning: 805-9617543; planningcounter@cityofgoleta.org Building: 805-961-7552; buildinggroup@cityofgoleta.org Code Compliance: 805-961-7556; City Assist and Public Portal



are closed to in-person service. Permit applications may be submitted electronically through the City’s Permit Tracking System Public Portal. Staff can be reached at: Goleta, Solvang and Buellton Libraries will continue sidewalk service. Hours of operation: Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Face coverings required.

We appreciate your cooperation and support as we continue to navigate through this ongoing pandemic. Stay safe and be well.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit https://publichealthsbc.org/ and http://cityofgoleta.org/covid19.

