Breast Cancer Resource Center Welcomes Karen Jorgensen, BSN, RN, CN-BN, as Programs Coordinator and Cancer Navigator

Santa Barbara, CA (January 6, 2022) – On January 6, 2022, The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC), an organization providing essential free services for individuals facing breast cancer in the Santa Barbara community, announces that Karen Jorgensen has joined the BCRC as Programs Coordinator and Cancer Navigator. Ms. Jorgensen comes to the BCRC with an impressive background: Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Registered Nurse, Breast Oncology Nurse, Certified Patient Navigator, and women’s health advocate.

Ms. Jorgensen worked in healthcare as an educator and advocate for almost 10 years with a focus on women’s health before obtaining her BSN and becoming a registered nurse. In 2010 she began her work in Breast Oncology, at Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center as the Nurse Coordinator in the BreastCare Center, working with newly diagnosed breast cancer patients. In 2013 she was recruited by The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic (now the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center) where she worked as Breast Cancer Nurse Navigator. “A cancer diagnosis also comes with an often-overwhelming schedule of appointments, tests, and tasks to complete; as a Navigator I could be the “GPS” and help guide patients through the complex healthcare system. Now, my goal is to help BCRC clients feel fully supported in their cancer journey,” said Jorgensen.

“I’m excited to bring my experience and knowledge as a Cancer Navigator to the BCRC but most importantly, I want our clients to feel supported and cared for whenever they reach out to us – whether it’s by phone or in person, whether they need someone to talk to, or just a quiet place to come and sit and know they are not alone. I want to be a familiar face that is here to provide education and answer questions, ease anxiety, and remove barriers that might impede care. As Programs Coordinator, I hope to contribute meaningful content to the various educational and supportive services BCRC offers clients and in our community. My hope is to continue to make connections with local healthcare providers letting them know that BCRC is available to provide vital support services,” said Jorgensen.

The BCRC is a local 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1997. The BCRC is commemorating 25 years of providing vital and compassionate support to individuals facing breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, or breast health challenges. The BCRC is located at 55 Hitchcock Way, in Santa Barbara and is funded solely through its fundraising events and devoted donor base.

