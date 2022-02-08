Music Review | Ty Segall and the Freedom Band at the Lobero in Santa Barbara Ty Segall and the Freedom Band Played on January 31

Ty Segall and the Freedom Band slid into the Lobero for a stellar performance on Monday, January 31, courtesy of Northern California–based promoters (((folkYEAH!))). The band came onstage at 8:30 p.m. with no opening act and and all-general-admission ticket policy that transformed the Lobero into an old-school rock palace.

Credit: Carl Perry

The Freedom Band, which includes Mikal Cronin on bass, Charlie Moothart on drums, and Emmett Kelly on guitar, gives Segall the perfect trampoline from which to launch his impressive arsenal of guitar acrobatics. The Lobero show dug deep in Segall’s extensive catalog, delivering a range of vibes from the psychedelic folk of “Sleeper” to the heavy shredding of “Harmonizer” and “Fanny Dog.” All honor the service of drummer Moothart, who carries the “heavy metal drummer” torch with unmatched fervor.

Denée Segall joined the group to sing lead vocals on “Feel Good.” Segall promised a lengthy Bay Area–style jam for an encore, and the Freedom Band delivered with a thrilling version of The Groundhogs’ 1971 classic “Cherry Red.” This is one of the best live bands out there right now, and you can catch them this weekend, February 11-13, at their home stage, the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles. In the meantime, this and any other (((folkYEAH!))) productions are more than welcome at the Lobero.

Credit: Carl Perry

Setlist

“Whisper”

“Erased”

“Harmonizer”

“Waxman”

“Play”

“Feel Good”

“Squealer”

“I Want Some…”

“Mind Left Body Jam”

“Alta”

“Manipulator”

“Finger”

“The Only One”

“Fanny Dog”

“Dark Star”

“Sleeper”

Encore

“Cherry Red”

Credit: Carl Perry

Credit: Carl Perry

Credit: Carl Perry

Credit: Carl Perry

Credit: Carl Perry

