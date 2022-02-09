Coronavirus News COVID Jail Update: 10 Cases at Main Jail, Northern Branch Outbreak Cleared Most of the 262 Positive Cases at Main Jail Have Fully Recovered or Have Been Released

Only 10 active cases remain out of the 262 that tested positive for COVID-19 at Santa Barbara’s Main Jail, and the remainder of positive cases at the newly populated Northern Branch Jail have also been cleared, according to a statement from Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick.

In what has been a back-and-forth battle between new cases and those who have recovered, the Sheriff’s Office reported 10 new cases while clearing the seven cases identified last week at the Main Jail. Since December, 247 out of the 262 have fully recovered and five have been released, leaving the net total of 10 active cases. None have required hospitalization.

Wellpath partners monitor the active cases, and so far, 53 individuals were reported as being symptomatic, while 208 did not show symptoms and one declined to answer.

At the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria, ongoing testing has found no additional cases since February 4, and the Sheriff’s Office reported that the five remaining COVID-positive individuals have since recovered and all cases are now cleared.

Custody and Wellpath staff will continue testing, and the Sheriff’s Office will release more information when it is made available.

At the Santa Barbara Independent, our staff continues to cover every aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Support the important work we do by making a direct contribution.

Add to Favorites