Announcement City of Santa Barbara Oak Park Dance Floor Restoration Project

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 2/10/2022

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to begin a restoration project for the Oak Park Dance Floor. The dance floor will be closed from Monday, February 14 through early April for the restoration project.

The dance floor has received minor repairs over the years but at 96 years old, it is time for a larger restoration project. This project includes:

Comprehensive waterproofing of the entire structure.

Removing and replacing all visible framing including, sheeting, perimeter skirting, benches and handrail/guardrails.

Evaluating lumber for damage, and replacing as needed.

Creating a 1% pitch on the new dance surface to aid water run-off.

Sealing all plywood seams and hardware penetrations and waterproofing the entire surface to match existing color.

Replacing and securing benches to the perimeter fencing and cantilevering with steel armature to minimize standing water.

Replacing dance floor, stair fascia and ramp past and handrails.

The historic Oak Park Dance Floor was originally built in 1926 for the Campbell family of Goleta to serve as a dance floor for a gala honoring England’s Prince George. When Col. Colin Campbell died in 1941, it was purchased at auction by a local farmer, Peter Irvine, and transferred to Oak Park, where it has been ever since. The well-loved Dance Floor hosts a diverse array of dance and fitness programs every week. We look forward to reopening a newly restored version of this popular venue.

