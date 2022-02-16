Courts & Crime Suspects in Goleta Pacifica Suites Homicide Arrested Two Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting of Goleta Resident

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in the Goleta homicide investigation following the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Richard Andrew Cardona outside of Pacifica Suites Hotel on February 10.

Detectives arrested 34-year-old Isaiah Alexander of Santa Barbara on Monday, February 14, and 36-year-old Anthony Torres Lopez Jr. on Wednesday, February 16.

Alexander was booked for murder and is being held on a $2 million bail. Torres Lopez Jr. was booked on robbery and attempted extortion; his bail is pending.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the suspects and Cardona were familiar with each other and that this was not a random attack. Both suspects have a history of arrests. Alexander was arrested in 2017 for vehicle theft, leading police officers in a brief pursuit before being apprehended and charged with car theft and evading arrest. Torres Lopez Jr. has had several arrests spanning over many years, ranging from misdemeanor resisting arrest to felony battery.

Sheriff’s detectives are continuing this investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s detectives at (805) 681-4150.

