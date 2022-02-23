Sunflowers to Bloom on State Street

More Like This

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture is pleased to announce “Sunflowers on State,” a new public art exhibition on State Street running March through May. Six larger-than-life sunflower sculptures fabricated by local artists and painted by students will be on display on the State Street corridor for the public to enjoy.

