Sunflowers to Bloom on State Street
Ribbon Cutting at "1st Thursday" March 3
(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture is pleased to announce “Sunflowers on State,” a new public art exhibition on State Street running March through May. Six larger-than-life sunflower sculptures fabricated by local artists and painted by students will be on display on the State Street corridor for the public to enjoy.