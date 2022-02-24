Announcement Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program for Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara, in partnership with the California Office of the Small Business Advocate and Santa Barbara Foundation, announce the Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program with emphasis on microbusinesses grants. The application period opens March 7 on a rolling basis until all funds are granted.

Eligible microbusinesses that were adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic may apply for up to $2,500 in funding. Total available funds for Santa Barbara County microbusiness relief is more than $500,000.

Funding comes from the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program that was enacted by California Senate Bill No. 151 (Government Code 12100.90). All interested parties are encouraged to review the grant program guidelines and additional information thoroughly.

In addition, staff from the County and Santa Barbara Foundation are hosting two informational workshops for interested microbusinesses on Tuesday, March 15 at 12 p.m. to be repeated at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24. Register on the Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program webpage.

“The pandemic has been especially hard on very small businesses that often operate without much cushion,” said Joan Hartmann, Chair of the County Board of Supervisors. “These microbusiness grants may serve as a lifeline to reestablishing reserves or as a means to invest in people, materials or new ways of doing business. The grants offer another important resource to help businesses bounce back from the pandemic. We hope that many entrepreneurs will take advantage of this opportunity; microbusinesses contribute significantly to the economic well-being of our entire county.”

These funds are specifically for microbusinesses and administered by the state Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA) through local government agencies and coalitions of nonprofit organizations/grantmaking entities to disperse the funds to microbusinesses and entrepreneurs. CalOSBA within the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) is charged with administering and providing oversight for the program.

-MORE-

MICROBUSINESS COVID-19 RELIEF GRANT PROGRAM

ADD 1-1-1

To apply for a grant, please review the grant guidelines and important information before accessing and completing and application. Applications WILL NOT be accepted by email or fax. Applications will be time and date stamped and reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. If interest persists and funds are still available, the application period may be extended.

“We look forward to continue to provide support for our county’s economy through the microbusiness grant program,” said Jessica Sanchez, Director of Donor Relations at the Santa Barbara Foundation. “The Santa Barbara Foundation is grateful to partner with the County of Santa Barbara among other organizations, businesses, and municipalities to provide the needed support for COVID-19.”

For questions or more information, please contact the Santa Barbara Foundation at (805) 963-1873. Applications may be submitted electronically via the Santa Barbara Foundation grants portal after March 7 or printed and mailed in a sealed envelope to the Santa Barbara Foundation, 1111 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101. To hand deliver, please bring the sealed application to the above address between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

-30-

About CalOSBA

The Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA) helps support economic growth and innovation by working to ensure that California’s small businesses and entrepreneurs have the information, tools and resources they need to plan, launch, manage and grow their businesses successfully and be resilient. The CalOSBA serves to elevate their voices in state government and to advocate on their behalf to help ensure all aspiring and current small business owners and entrepreneurs are provided with the opportunity to access capital, access markets, and connect to the networks and resources they need to succeed. For more information, please go to calosba.ca.gov.

About Santa Barbara Foundation

The Santa Barbara Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Santa Barbara County for all who live, work, play and visit here. Working in partnership with individuals, community organizations, nonprofits and government, we strive to address our communities’ most challenging needs. Recognizing that our work depends on the strength of the nonprofit sector, we are committed to their health and vitality. Nearly every Santa Barbara County nonprofit organization and essential community project has been supported by the Foundation during its 94-year history. The Foundation connects those who give with those in need – and all who dream of stronger communities. To learn more, please visit SBFoundation.org and SBF COVID-19 Impact Report to learn more about our work during the pandemic.

Add to Favorites