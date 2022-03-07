Suspect in String of Isla Vista Sexual Assaults Arrested, Booked for $1 Million

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Michael Angelo Auclair of Port Hueneme in relation to the string of sexual assaults and attempted kidnappings that occurred in Isla Vista on February 28, 2022.

The Sheriff’s Department originally reported two attempted kidnappings in Isla Vista before reporting the additional sexual assaults, all within the same area of Isla Vista and within the same three-hour period. Detectives believed the crimes were most likely committed by a single suspect based on witness descriptions, but it was not confirmed if Auclair was connected to the attempted kidnappings. Detective arrested Auclair Saturday on Ocean Avenue and A Street in Lompoc, and he was booked at the Main Jail for sexual battery and indecent exposure, with a bail of $1 million.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Public Information Officer Raquel Zick said the investigation was aided by members of the public who came forward with information, including a home security video that captured Auclair in his car.

This investigation remains ongoing, and detectives continue to encourage anyone with information about these cases to contact Sheriff’s detectives at (805) 681-4150. There is also a tip line for those who would like to remain anonymous at (805) 681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.

