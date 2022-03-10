Santa Barbara Harbor Mainstay Longboard’s Grill Sold

The location home to two of Santa Barbara’s most easily recognizable restaurants, The Harbor Restaurant and Longboard’s Grill on Stearns Wharf, has been sold for an undisclosed amount, according to Hayes Commercial Group on Thursday.

“The iconic restaurants on Stearns Wharf have been operated by the Scott family along with Dave Perry for more than four decades,” said Dan Moll of Hayes Commercial Group, who brokered the sale. The Scott family acquired The Harbor Restaurant in 1988, which was renovated and reopened a year later. Prior to the Scotts, the Williams family operated the restaurant, which was destroyed by fire in 1971 and rebuilt in 1981.

Moll said that the Longboard’s sellers will continue to operate two other restaurants in town — Harry’s Plaza Café in Loreto Plaza and the Tee-Off Restaurant on upper State Street.

The 12,000-square-foot space on the harbor was purchased by Santa Barbara Harbor Restaurant, Inc. Moll said the new ownership has “exciting plans” for the location, including a high-end five-star menu.

Sign up for Indy Today to receive fresh news from Independent.com, in your inbox, every morning.