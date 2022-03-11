Santa Barbara Detectives Search for Suspect in Isla Vista 7-Eleven Robbery

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for the suspect involved in a robbery of the 7-Eleven store in Isla Vista. The initial call reporting the robbery on Friday, March 11, indicated the suspect had a firearm, though that has not yet been confirmed.

Deputies from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol were notified of the robbery just after 5 a.m., at the 7-Eleven store in the 6500 block of Trigo Road. Before deputies could arrive, the suspect fled the area with an undisclosed amount of allegedly stolen cash. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and cargo pants.

Sheriff’s deputies and a K-9 unit searched the surrounding area, but they were unable to locate the suspect. Anyone with information may contact Sheriff’s detectives at (805) 681-4150.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

