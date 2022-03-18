Ukrainian Reparations

It is clear that war crimes have been and continue to be committed by Russia in its prosecution of an illegal war. NATO and the overwhelming majority of the nations of the world have condemned Russia’s actions as horrific. The time will come when it will be possible for the international community to hold Russia accountable for its barbaric behavior.

The financial sanctions imposed on Russia include freezing hundreds of billions of dollars of Russia’s reserve currency and gold held by non-Russian institutions. Coordinated international action should be taken to direct the payment of these assets to the people of Ukraine and its government as a reparation for the damages done by Russia. Actions have consequences; Russia must be held accountable.