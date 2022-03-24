Public Safety

Crash on Highway 101 Causes Closure of Northbound Lane by Summerland

Crash and Fire Causes Major Traffic from Summerland to La Conchita

Credit: Mike Gallagher / Carpinteria Summerland Fire
Thu Mar 24, 2022 | 1:10pm

A semi-truck caught fire on the northbound lane of Highway 101 Thursday morning, causing a collision and a full closure of the northbound lane of the highway. No injuries were reported.

The wheels of the truck’s rear tires reportedly caught fire first, eventually spreading and igniting a fire in the truck’s trailer. California Highway Patrol reported heavy traffic in the Montecito, Summerland, and Carpinteria areas in the early morning as first responders arrived to put out the flames.

At least one northbound and southbound lane has been opened as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24. There are still reports of traffic jams in the northbound lanes of the highway through Summerland to La Conchita.

Thu Mar 24, 2022 | 21:01pm
