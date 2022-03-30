Two Accomplices of Santa Barbara County Main Jail Escapee Arrested

Camarillo-Sanchez

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office arrested the two accomplices of the man who escaped from the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on Sunday, March 27, and was later caught on the evening of Monday, March 28, in San Luis Obispo.

On March 27, Santa Maria resident Joshua Camarillo-Sanchez, 23, escaped from the Main Jail around 7 p.m., and county officials have yet to comment on how he was able to escape. The jail was put under lockdown, and custody staff worked with Sheriff’s detectives to identify a probable accomplice, 24-year-old Angelli Mariah Roman from Santa Maria. Detectives discovered Camarillo-Sanchez had planned his escape with Roman, who waited near the Main Jail in a getaway vehicle.

Roman was arrested at a traffic stop near the intersection of Lincoln Street and Orchard Street in Santa Maria on Monday, March 28, for outstanding warrants, and was also charged with conspiracy, accessory, and aiding in the escape of a prisoner. Detectives also arrested a passenger in Roman’s vehicle, 24-year-old Janelle Dantane Hodges from Santa Maria, for being an accessory. Both were booked at the Main Jail, and Roman is currently being held on $15,000 bail, while Hodges was released without bail due to the local court’s extension of Emergency Rule 4, which requires that bail for misdemeanor and felony charges be set at zero with some exceptions for violent or serious crimes.

After arresting Roman and Hodges, detectives tracked Camarillo-Sanchez to a motel in the 1000 block of Olive Street in San Luis Obispo and arrested him just after 10:30 p.m. Camarillo-Sanchez was booked at the Main Jail for his original charges, including domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury. He was also booked on the additional charges of escape from jail, conspiracy, and violation of a court order. He is being held on $1,390,000 bail.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.