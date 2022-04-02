Dangers at New Carrillo Street Crosswalk

While driving toward the Mesa past the freeway on Carrillo Street recently, I saw that the new crosswalk warning lights had been activated. I was in the right lane, and I stopped to let two little girls cross in front of me. These girls were so small that they weren’t as tall as the hood of my car.

Imagine my horror as a grey sedan shot past me full-speed-ahead on my left as the girls were in front of my vehicle. A few seconds later and I would have been witness to an unspeakable spectacle.

I don’t know who to blame for this situation. I will certainly think twice before driving through there in the right lane again. Do the planners really think that drivers will suddenly stop halfway up the hill where there has never been a crosswalk before just because a yellow light is flashing?

I have always considered the “run for your life” crosswalk on De la Vina Street where cars are turning off of State Street to be the most ill-conceived crosswalk in town.

Not anymore.