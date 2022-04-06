Metal Detectors Coming to Santa Barbara County Government

With mass shootings becoming more commonplace, the Santa Barbara County supervisors voted to allocate $450,000 for a security upgrade for the county administration buildings in both downtown Santa Barbara and Santa Maria. Under the new regime, members of the public will be allowed in via the front entrance only; county employees will use other entrances. More dramatically, members of the public entering these buildings will soon undergo metal detection screening.

Discussion of the details was kept to a minimum during Tuesday’s board meeting. No mention was made of whether there were any specific incidents precipitating the change or it was undertaken more as a preemptive measure.

While the supervisors voted 4 to 1 to approve the spending, they were clearly not comfortable by the implications of the proposal. Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson said he was “personally and philosophically opposed” to the plan, arguing it would have a “chilling impact” on the relationship between elected officials and members of the public. “People who might want to do us harm — and I do believe in evil — will do it with or without metal detectors.”

Supervisor Das Williams stated he never would have supported such a move 10 years ago but noted the intensity of polarization that’s occurred in the intervening years. In that time, Williams said he was struck by the high number of cases that have involved people with serious mental-health issues or “rage against government” taking it out on “the innocent victims” who happened to work for local government. “It’s sad we live in an age where this has fundamentally changed.”

Supervisor Joan Hartmann said she wrestled with the paradox inherent in representing openness and democracy while needing greater security precautions.

Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said that if it were just his offices involved — or those of his fellow supervisors — he would vote no. But lots of county employees work in both office buildings, too, he said. “I can’t imagine how I’d feel if somebody came and in and did something.” —Nick Welsh

