Don’t Fence More Mesa

I am writing to you because I have learnt about an ugly, new eight-foot-high fence that will extend from the ocean along the east side of More Mesa and the access path to More Mesa from Via Roblada.

It will not be in keeping with the other fences around More Mesa and the neighborhood. The fence proposed is eight feet tall, black, and “no climb.” It is the type of fence that you see in correctional facilities, a total eyesore. It is going to detract from everyone’s enjoyment when walking on the More Mesa.

This fence is due to be discussed at the Hope Ranch Associations meeting on 12th April. The email address for the manager of the Hope Ranch Association is jill@hoperanch.org.

It is also up before the county. If you do not think that an eight-foot tall, black, no-climb fence is in keeping with the coastal area, Willow Brown is the person at the county that you can write to file objections. Her email address is wbrown@countyofsb.org.

This fence bordering More Mesa on Via Roblada should not be approved or conditionally approved because contrary to Section 35-172.8 of the Coastal Zoning Ordinance:

1. The adverse environmental impacts have not been mitigated to the maximum extent feasible. The property owner claims this fence is necessary to stop incursions into his property. Less obtrusive and more suitable alternative security measures have not been fully considered. These include fence sensors, ground sensors, cameras, biological fencing with barberry for example, and better-designed no-climb fences. More Mesa is historically not a high crime area.

2. The project will be detrimental to the comfort, convenience, and general welfare of the coastal neighborhood and will be incompatible with the surrounding coastal area. It is better suited around a correctional facility rather than More Mesa and Hope Ranch. On this basis alone it should not be approved.

3. In the beautiful coastal and rural area that is More Mesa, the use of this fence is unquestionably incompatible with and out of keeping with the scenic coastal and rural character of the area.

Hopefully, you will agree with me that this will be an eyesore and detrimental to More Mesa.