Free eBike Rides in Santa Barbara for Earth Day Weekend

Electric bikes will be available for free rides in Santa Barbara from April 22-24 in honor of Earth Day. These rideshares are offered through a partnership between Bosch eBike Systems and BCycle in eight cities around the country, only two of which are in California.

This promotion was designed to raise awareness about eBikes as a sustainable and fun mode of transportation, in celebration of Earth Day. By encouraging more electric bike ridership, Bosch and BCycle aim to help reduce the nation’s carbon output.

“Mobility accounts for more than one-fifth of all CO 2 emissions worldwide, and riding an eBike is an amazing way to help lower this amount,” said Claudia Wasko, Vice President of Bosch eBike Systems Americas, in a press release.

On Earth Day weekend, interested riders in Santa Barbara can access the free ride pass using the BCycle app and selecting “Bosch Earth Day Pass.” This will allow the user to check out a free eBike and experience riding it around the city. The free pass grants riders unlimited 60-minute trips all weekend, while rides over 60 minutes long will accrue usage fees.

