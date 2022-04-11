Vitamin Angels Announces the Appointment of Parul Christian, DrPH to its Board of Directors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA., April 6, 2022. Today, Vitamin Angels announced the appointment of Parul Christian, DrPH to its Board of Directors effective immediately. As a nutritionist, public health specialist, and epidemiologist, Dr. Christian has extensive experience in maternal and child nutrition, specifically focusing on nutritional interventions aimed at promoting infant growth and survival in the context of low-income families.



“We are honored to welcome Dr. Christian to Vitamin Angels’ Board of Directors,” said Howard Schiffer, President and Founder of Vitamin Angels. “Her deep knowledge and career experience in maternal and child health and nutrition will be essential in expanding our global nutrition interventions.”



Over the past 25 years, Dr. Christian has made advancements in the field of maternal and child nutrition and micronutrient deficiency prevention in South Asia and Africa. Her research, underpinned by community randomized trials and epidemiologic studies, has contributed to generating policy-relevant evidence on nutrition interventions for improving maternal, infant and child nutrition and health outcomes as well as fetal growth and birth size, child growth and development, and long-term outcomes of cardiometabolic risk. Dr. Christian has published over 230 peer-reviewed publications, 12 invited letters and commentaries, and nine book chapters. She serves as Associate Editor for the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.



“Dr. Christian’s incredible career experience and advancements in the field of maternal and child nutrition makes her well-equipped for this role on our Board of Directors,” added Jim Hamilton, Vitamin Angels Board of Directors Chair.



Dr. Christian is a professor and associate chair of the Department of International Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the director of the Bloomberg School’s Program in Human Nutrition.



To learn more about Vitamin Angels’ Board of Directors, visit: https://www.vitaminangels.org/our-board



About Vitamin Angels:

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a public health nonprofit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes in low-resource settings worldwide. They strengthen, extend, and amplify the impact of their partner organizations working to reach the most nutritionally vulnerable groups – pregnant women, infants, and children – who are underserved by existing systems. They do this by delivering evidence-based interventions and offering technical assistance, including ongoing monitoring and evaluation, to ensure program quality, scale, and impact. Vitamin Angels works with over 1,200 local organizations, including governments, to reach more than 70 million women and children in 65 countries annually. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit: www.vitaminangels.org.

