Cottage Health Opens First Urgent Care Center in Santa Barbara

On April 12, Cottage Health opened its newest Cottage Urgent Care Center at 3885 State Street in Santa Barbara. The new urgent care center “aims to provide care within 45 minutes,” and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 365 days a year, according to Cottage Health spokesperson Maria Zate.

This is the first Cottage Urgent Care Center in Santa Barbara. It will be staffed with a licensed nurse practitioner or physician assistant, radiology technician, and clinical concierges who will provide high-quality care.

Conditions able to be treated at the new center include scrapes and minor cuts, burns, sprains, allergies, earaches, urinary tract infections, skin conditions, rashes, poison oak, colds and flu, COVID testing, and other minor ailments and injuries. More serious conditions may be referred to a local Emergency Department or physician.

Available services include X-rays and point of care lab services, and physical exams for student sports participation.

Walk-ins are welcome and online appointments can be scheduled here. More information can be found here.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.