The Home Page: Palms & Ponies & Pups

PALMS ON SUNDAY

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Whether or not you celebrate Palm Sunday in an official manner, you can’t ignore the palm trees all over Santa Barbara on any day of the week. Between Chase Palm Park, Alice Keck Park, Alameda Park, and palm-dotted Cabrillo Boulevard, we’ve got a plethora of palms. I used to live on little-known Palm Avenue in downtown Santa Barbara near the funk zone – before there even was a funk zone – and seeing the sunsets over the palm trees was a daily delight. Cheers to Palms!

LOVING LOTUSLAND

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Speaking of palm trees, last week my friend Carole and I toured Ganna Walska Lotusland, which features over 170 different species of palm trees, in addition to myriad other botanical delights. If you haven’t visited recently – or ever! – check out this local treasure, and learn about Madame Ganna Walska herself as well as the 35,000+ plant specimens contained in the gardens. Docent-led or self-guided tours are both available, but public access is very limited, so peruse the website and plan ahead.

RENTERS’ REDEMPTION

Credit: @imaniathome

While we focus a lot on homes for sale here at The Home Page, rentals are a reality for many of us. Renting your home or apartment gives you some limitations as to what you can do to customize your space, but it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re stuck with the bland walls and fixtures that you inherited when you moved in. This recent article showcases three instagram influencers who make a living out of updating their rented homes and telling their stories on social media. They list eight examples of upscale upgrades and DIY ideas to make your space your own without alienating your landlord. Fluffy pup not included.

RANCHO LA PALOMA

Credit: Courtesy

One of my favorite new homes on the market is this expansive listing situated in the foothills above Santa Barbara, near the San Marcos Foothills Preserve. Rancho La Paloma includes a 4 bedroom 4 bath main house plus a 3 bedroom 2 bath guest house on 4 acres. The rural feel of this sweet property – yes, horses are allowed! – is rare in a location this close to town. You’ve gotta see it to absorb it, but showings are limited, so contact Dianne and Brianna Johnson of Village Properties to learn more.

ONE LESS ADDRESS FOR ELLEN

Credit: Blake Bronstad

If you want to see what the national real estate gossip sites are saying about our local real estate market, check out this Dirt article about Ellen DeGeneres’ most recent house flip. Ellen and Portia let go of one of their Montecito properties for $13.5 million dollars last month, reportedly reaping a $1.5 million profit from the $12 million they paid for the home only six months ago. But don’t worry, the pair still own several Montecito estates so you’ll be seeing them around town.

Enjoy your Sunday!

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.