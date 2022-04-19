Realtors® Get Back to the Beach

After a four-year hiatus, the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® Breakfast at the Beach returned to the updated Cabrillo Arts Pavilion. Speakers Kelly Weiser of The Weiser Agency & Nathaniel Mosley of Goosehead Insurance touched on today’s home insurance landscape and the future of insurance.

Breakfast at the Beach is hosted on the 2nd Thursday of each month by the SBAOR Multiple Listing Service Committee. The Multiple Listing Service Committee monitors MLS procedures, recommends improvements to current systems, reviews costs, and enforces MLS rules and regulations.

2022 MLS Committee members include chairperson Todd Shea, Michele Allyn, Avi Becker, Ruth Ann Bowe, Janet Caminite, Pat Costello, Jena Harris, JoAnn Pomatto-Gomez, Adrienne Schuele, Reyne Stapelman, and Richard Watkins.Breakfast at the Beach allows our members to network with their fellow agents and affiliates, enjoy a hot breakfast, and learn about different issues and hot topics related to the real estate profession.