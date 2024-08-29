For many, September feels like the real start of the year, even more so than January. The back-to-school season, the end of summer, and the shift in weather all contribute to a sense of renewal and fresh beginnings that rival the New Year. I personally love this time of year — the Minnesota girl in me would love to have cooler temps, but I know they’re coming! Here are a few reasons why I believe that September can be looked at, and acted upon, as “the new January.”

The Back-to-School Mindset

Whether you’re a student, a parent, or just someone who remembers the school calendar, September often marks a return to routine. After the slower pace of summer, there’s an innate desire to get back on track, set goals, and establish new habits. It’s a time to refocus and approach the coming months with a renewed sense of purpose, much like in January.

A Time for Reflection and Planning

The end of summer is also a natural period for reflection. As the days get shorter and the air turns crisp, there’s a subtle shift that encourages introspection. People begin to reassess their goals for the year, check in on their New Year’s resolutions, and make adjustments where needed. September offers a chance to hit the reset button and make a final push toward achieving those ambitions before the year ends.

The Power of Seasonal Change

The changing seasons also play a role in making September feel like a fresh start. As the vibrant greens of summer give way to the rich hues of autumn, there’s a sense of transition and new beginnings. This natural shift can inspire change and motivate people to embrace new challenges, much like the dawn of a new year.

Reclaiming Routine

While January is often about setting big goals and making dramatic changes, September’s appeal lies in its practicality. It’s a time to reclaim routines that may have slipped during the summer months. Whether it’s getting back into a fitness regimen, reestablishing work habits, or simply organizing your home, September is the perfect time to get things in order and create a solid foundation for the remainder of the year.

A Second Chance at New Year’s Resolutions

For those whose New Year’s resolutions have faded, September offers a second chance. It’s an opportunity to revisit those goals with fresh eyes and renewed energy. The timing is ideal for making meaningful changes before the holiday season arrives, ensuring you finish the year on a high note. In many ways, September embodies the spirit of new beginnings just as much as January does.

Here’s an idea to try now: Take this Labor Day weekend to commit to something new and different. It need not be something grand or with a lot of fanfare, and the commitment only has to last through December 31. Start and finish the book that’s been on your bedside table for months. Brown-bag it once a week. Get your email inbox cleaned up and keep it that way or hit the gym at least two times per week.

Come January 1, you may find that your 2025 is already off to a smooth start.

Sara Caputo transforms how individuals, teams, and small businesses navigate workflow and increase workplace efficiency. Her work has been featured in Working Women, Success, and Forbes, as well as other national and regional publications. She can be reached at sara@saracaputoconsulting.com.