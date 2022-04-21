Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County Denim & Diamonds Benefit Gala, Friday, May 20 at 5:30pm

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, April 20, 2022 – Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat Santa Barbara) is hosting a Denim & Diamonds Benefit Gala at the Carriage & Western Art Museum. The benefit, taking place on May 20, will celebrate community impact through building, repairing, and advocating for affordable housing in Santa Barbara’s south county.

The evening will feature homeowner highlights, special remarks from local community leaders, and an exciting live fundraising opportunity hosted by Janet Garufis, Chairman and CEO of Montecito Bank and Trust, and Habitat Santa Barbara’s CEO, Jessica de L’Arbre.

To purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.sbhabitat.org/annual-gala-2022/ or email Ginny@sbhabitat.org.

Habitat Santa Barbara is honored to have the following sponsors supporting our 2022 Gala: US Bank, Foley Family Charitable Trust, Union Bank, First Republic Bank, Montecito Bank and Trust, Maureen McDermut and Associates, Northern Trust, Pacific Western Bank, SBCC Foundation, Doug and Linda Wood, Tracy & Bruce Stouffer, and the Campbell Family Fund.

About Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County:

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat Santa Barbara) is a local nonprofit established in 2000, committed to building strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Habitat Santa Barbara has built 22 new local homes for 84 people, 50 percent of whom are children, as well as helped rebuild and repair 185 homes in Santa Barbara’s south county.

For more information, visit www.sbhabitat.org, or contact Ginny Claborn, Special Projects Manager, at (805) 692-2226 or Ginny@sbhabitat.org.