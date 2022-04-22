The Home Page: Hoppy Easter from The Home Page

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on November 3, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

HOPPY EASTER!

Whether you celebrate today’s holiday or not, no one can deny the cute factor of Scout the Easter Bunny, as seen recently hopping through a field near you. This photo was taken by the talented Veils & Tales Photography , and inexpertly doctored by yours truly. If you are hunting for Easter eggs today, keep your eye out for Scout!

EGGSELLENT ARCHITECTURE

Credit: Malcolm Menzies

Artist Phillippa Jeffrey and family updated their 18th century Oxfordshire farmhouse to bring it from dark & dreary to a bright, colorful gathering place. Inspired touches like an art gallery wall in the dining room and whimsical wallpaper highlight the great bones of the house and make it uniquely their own. If you delve into the article about the results of their handiwork, check out the lampshade on the cool bedside cabinet. There are pastel touches throughout the home, but it’s the dusty pink cabinets shown above that make the kitchen Easter-worthy. The drawer pulls even resemble eggs, and if you look closely, there’s a bunch of carrots on the counter. They must be eggspecting the bunny!

HOPPY HUNTING

Credit: Jim Bartsch

While one needs space to cook Easter dinner, don’t forget the all-important Easter egg hunting venue. This home at 888 Lilac Drive in Montecito offers both a world-class culinary experience in the kitchen, as well as two full acres of lush grounds just perfect for egg-hiding and hunting. Offered by Riskin Partners of Village Properties, this beautiful estate is holiday-ready for years of celebrations ahead.

ROSE-Y EASTER RIVALS

Credit: Jim Bartsch

While Easter’s signature flower is technically the Easter Lily, I’ve always felt like roses signal spring, and therefore Easter. If you’ve visited the Mission rose garden lately, you’ve encountered the current profusion of perfumed blooms. ‘Tis definitely the season. There’s a Montecito garden that rivals even the Mission for its color and variety of roses. Part of a $29,500,000 estate listed for sale by Sina Omidi of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the garden – featuring patented roses unique to this estate – is just one detail of this grand French chateau-style home inspired by the palace at Versailles, and located in the Birnam Wood community.

Wishing you joy and peace however you choose to celebrate this Sunday!

