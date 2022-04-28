Giveaway

Spring Refresh Giveaway: OsteoStrong

Thu Apr 28, 2022 | 7:00am

Enter below for a chance to win the prize from OsteoStrong.

OsteoStrong is an integrative wellness center that helps people lead longer, more vital lives through a technology that strengthens bones, joints and muscles. Additionally we have modalities that support immunity, vitality and quality of life.

Giveaway is open from April 28 – May 11. Winners will be notified via email by Friday, May 13.

Prize Description: A free session, complimentary consultation and use of our special healing modalities valued at $100

To enter the other Spring Refresh Giveaways, visit the Spring Refresh Landing page.

