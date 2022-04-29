Mayors Detail the State of South Santa Barbara County Cities

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce hosted the State of the City on Wednesday, April 27, for Carpinteria, Goleta, and Santa Barbara. The event recapped the last few years of impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and how cities have began to heal socially and economically.

Mayors Randy Rowse of Santa Barbara, Wade Nomura of Carpinteria, and Paula Perotte of Goleta — and high ranking city officials from each of their cities — reviewed the economic ups and downs brought on by the pandemic, and the recent increase in tourism and economic stimulation as restrictions have been lifted.

Each mayor also highlighted major projects for their respective cities that have begun or been completed since the pandemic began, including the Carpinteria skate park, which is expected to open in early 2023; Santa Barbara’s multi-use path on Modoc and Las Positas Road, completed in March of this year; and the Goleta Valley Library Book Van.