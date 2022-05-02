Lions Club of Santa Barbara and Goleta Hosts Kids Sight and Hearing Screenings in Collaboration with Eyeglass Factory

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Beginning Friday April 8, 2022 and on most Fridays thru May, the Lions Club will be performing screenings for sight and hearing at at least eight different schools in the S.B. school district. It is estimated that over three thousand children at the lower grade level Kindergarten thru sixth grade will be screened and evaluated. Any kids that are found to be in further need of care for sight will be referred for eye exams with Dr Kathryn Waters at the Eyeglass Factory at a special rate of $30.00. Eyeglasses at the Eyeglass Factory will be provided at no charge. Further care for hearing will also be provided as needed.



If you have any interest in helping the Lions with this event, please contact John Pace at 805-886-1947, or Ed Holdren at 805-967-4655.