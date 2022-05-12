Santa Maria Man Fires Shot While Being Arrested, No Injuries or Damage

A Santa Maria man fired a firearm while fleeing from Sheriff’s Office detectives, after being approached with a warrant for violating his probation. Adam Valdez, 46, fired one shot before being arrested on May 9, in a parking area of a residence in the 300 block of Enos Drive.

Detectives approached Valdez, prompting him to attempt to flee and fire a single shot in an unknown direction, which did not cause any injury or property damage. Sheriff’s detectives took Valdez into custody without returning fire or causing injury and secured the weapon.

Valdez was booked at the Northern Branch Jail for the felonies of assaulting a peace officer with a firearm and possessing a firearm, in addition to his outstanding warrants of narcotics- and weapons-related charges. He is being held on a bail of $1,000,000.

