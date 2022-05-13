One Person Rescued from Fire in Santa Barbara

One person was rescued from a structure fire on the 500 block of West Canon Perdido Street today after fire crews and emergency personnel responded to the blaza reported at the residence around 11 a.m.

According to Santa Barbara City Fire Department Public Information Office Kevin Corbett, three fire engines, one truck company, and the Battalion Chief responded to the scene, where they were advised of “a possible victim inside the residence.”

The first engines on the scene reported “light smoke” billowing from the building, and the scene was declared a working fire. Fire crews quickly entered the residence and found the unaccounted-for resident, who was then transferred to the hospital. According to Corbett, “the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.”

No additional victims were reported, and within minutes firefighters had the blaze under control. Southern California Edison and the SoCal Gas Company responded to ensure no utilities were affected, and no nearby homes were damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Prevention Bureau, and damages were estimated at approximately $7500 dollars, Corbett said.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.