Westmont Recognizes Generous Donors: Dave and Anna Grotenhuis, Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree

Westmont has named its new ABSN Nursing program the Westmont|Grotenhuis Nursing program in honor of Dave and Anna Grotenhuis, who, along with Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree, have given generously and played a leading role in partnering with Cottage Hospital to see this dream become a reality.

“We’re incredibly grateful for Dave and Anna Grotenhuis and Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree, whose timely gifts have helped establish our nursing program in partnership with Cottage Health and made the purchase and preparation of the building at 26 W. Anapamu an ideal location for this new initiative,” says President Gayle D. Beebe. “These longtime, active donors all love the college, love the community and faithfully support Cottage. In addition to providing all the start-up costs for our Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, they also have provided generous scholarships for financially under-resourced students.”

Anna Grotenhuis added, “Lady Ridley-Tree was the catalyst for Dave and I getting involved in this wonderful initiative. Leslie cares so deeply about Westmont, about Cottage, and is always looking for ways to strengthen our community. It was her creativity that captured our imagination and we’re so pleased to join her in seeing this vision become a reality.”

The 16-month ABSN program launched in January 2022 with its first cohort of nursing students. The college expects to enroll a new cohort of 24 nursing students for fall 2022 and succeeding semesters.