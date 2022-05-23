CDC Warns of Possible Salmonella Contamination in Jif Peanut Butter

Credit: CDC

The Center for Disease Control has sent a warning regarding an outbreak of salmonella, infecting 14 people across 12 states, and believed to have been caused by Jif brand peanut butters.

“The true number of sick people is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” reads the safety alert from the CDC.

Interviews with the affected and laboratory data suggested they had fallen ill due to some Jif peanut butters being contaminated with salmonella. Four out of five sick people interviewed said they had eaten different types of Jif brand peanut butter before noticing symptoms.

On Friday, May 20, J.M. Smucker Company recalled multiple Jif brand peanut butter types, including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced fat. Recalled products include lot codes 1274425 through 2140425, with “425” at the end of the first seven numbers. Lot codes are a series of numbers that can typically be found under the “Best by” date on the jar. Investigators are working to identify whether additional products are contaminated. Packaging sizes, descriptions, and product codes can be found in the original Jif product recall notice.

The CDC advises to check any Jif brand peanut butter to verify if it has been recalled and throw it out if it has. The CDC also advises not to eat, sell, or serve any recalled peanut butter and to wipe down any surfaces the recalled product has touched.

Anyone infected with salmonella will exhibit diarrhea, a fever, and stomach cramps within six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria. If anyone believes they are infected, they are advised to contact their health care provider.

