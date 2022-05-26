James Kinzler Introduced as San Marcos High Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach

Kinzler Has Been Involved With the San Marcos Boys Basketball Program for the Past Six Years

James Kinzler was named San Marcos High varsity head basketball coach and held a brief introductory meeting with players, administrators and media on Thursday afternoon at the school’s gym.

Kinzler previously coached the San Marcos junior varsity and freshman teams as well as serving as a varsity assistant. He has been coaching in the program for the past six years.

“I could not be more excited and grateful for the opportunity to be here,” Kinzler said. “When I got involved with this program six years ago the farthest thing from my mind was to be standing in this place today. I was just happy to be a part of it and to help with the freshman.

San Marcos won the past three Channel League championships under previous head coach Jelani Hicks, who stepped down at the end of the 2021-22 season.

“For me it’s not just serving this present moment of players, but serving the history,” Kinzler said. “Remembering that we kind of carry the torch and remembering that we’ll hand it over someday.”