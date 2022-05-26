New Santa Barbara Unified Administrator Pledges to Support Teachers

Dr. Stanley Munro | Credit: Courtesy Santa Barbara Unified School District

The Santa Barbara Unified School District has hired two new district administrators, ShaKenya Edison, a director of student services in Menifee, and Dr. Stanley Munro, a principal of an elementary school in Fresno.

Following several high-ranking Santa Barbara Unified School District administrators leaving their positions in the last year, the district has hired two new administrators to take over the roles of Assistant Superintendent of Student Services, currently held by Frann Wageneck, and Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Schools, currently held by Ana Escobedo.

Munro, originally born and raised in Canada, is taking over the position of Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Schools, transferring from his current position as principal of Ayer Elementary School in Fresno. Munro has been an educator for more than 19 years, beginning as a teacher in Baltimore, and later working as an administrator in Dallas, Texas; the District of Columbia; San Diego; and Beloit, Wisconsin.

“The leadership that he has shown at positions in Dallas, Baltimore, and San Diego is what we need in this district at this moment,” Superintendent Hilda Maldonado said. “He offers a fresh perspective that we will immediately infuse into not only our executive cabinet, but also into our schools.”

While working in the Beloit School District, Munro had three complaints filed against him, accusing him of intimidation and attempting to suppress public records. Munro would later resign in January 2020. His resignation from the district included a non-disparagement clause ​— ​as reported by the Beloit Daily News ​— ​which prevents Munro from commenting negatively about the district and its leadership in any communication.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District has its own set of evolving issues, from teachers feeling disconnected with the administration to parents and community members demanding to have a role in deciding curriculum. When asked about how to approach these concerns as a new leader, Munro said, “I don’t want teachers left out of the equation in any way, shape, or form.”

