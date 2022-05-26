Parks and Recreation City Tennis Courts Upgrades and Closures

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 26, 2022

Pershing Park tennis court closure: May 30 – June 10, 2022.

Municipal Tennis Facility closure: May 31 – June 3, 2022.

The City of Santa Barbara’s Parks and Recreation Department recently completed an upgrade to existing tennis court lighting at the Pershing Park tennis courts located at 100 Castillo Street. The 8 courts are a popular destination for tennis play and the new LED lighting will enhance the experience of the courts for our users.

In addition to the new court lighting, SBCC is also coordinating a resurfacing project for all 8 Pershing Park tennis courts. Tennis courts will be closed May 31 – June 10 during the project work.

In addition to Pershing Park’s tennis court upgrade, Parks and Recreation also has plans to repair existing court fencing, access gates and windscreens at the Municipal Tennis and Pickleball courts located at 1414 Park Place. The much needed repairs will prolong the life of the facility while ensuring the safety of all visitors. The project is scheduled to start on May 31, 2022 and be completed by June 3, 2022. The entire facility will be closed during this 4-day period to ensure the safety of players and to avoid project delays.

Recommendations for tennis and pickleball play during the facility closures:

Elings Park tennis courts

Oak Park tennis courts

City of Goleta tennis and pickleball courts

SBCC and Parks and Recreation share the Pershing Park tennis courts for classes, team practices and summer camps. Please contact Sports@SantaBarbaraCA.gov for more information.

