UCSB Opens Stanford Regional Against Texas State

The Gauchos Have Reached the NCAA Tournament for the Third Consecutive Season

he postseason has arrived as the UCSB baseball team will match up with Texas State in its opener at the Stanford Regional on Friday, beginning at 6 p.m.

Texas State is the regular season champion out of the Sunbelt Conference, which boasts four teams that earned bids into the NCAA tournament. This is the sixth NCAA tournament berth for the Bobcats in program history.

The two teams have nearly identical records as Texas State compiled a 45-12 overall record, including 26-4 in the Sunbelt conference. UCSB finished with a 43-12 overall record while going 27-3 in Big West conference play. The Gauchos are the lone Big West representative in the NCAA tournament.

The winner of UCSB versus Texas State will take on the winner of the Stanford versus Binghamton game on Saturday in the double elimination regional and the loser of each game will face off in an elimination game on Saturday (full schedule below).

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+. An audio call featuring Kevin Cannon and Gerry Fall will be available at ucsbgauchos.com.

Stanford Regional Schedule

Friday, June 3

1 p.m. Game 1: Stanford vs. Binghamton

6 p.m. Game 2: Texas State vs. UC Santa Barbara

Saturday, June 4

1 p.m. Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

7 p.m. Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Sunday, June 5

1 p.m. Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

6 p.m. Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday, June 6

7 p.m. Game 7 (if necessary)