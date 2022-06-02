Visit Santa Barbara’s Hospitality Career Fair Provides Opportunities for Job Seekers

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

When: Tues., June 14, 2022

Time: 4-6 p.m.

Where: Courtyard by Marriott Santa Barbara Goleta, 401 Storke Road, Goleta

Attendance: Free for attendees; no registration required. More info: https://santabarbaraca.com/vsb-members/industry-events/hospitality-career-fair/

Public info: Noelle Buben, noelle@santabarbaraCA.com or (805) 966-9222, ext. 109

Santa Barbara, Calif. (June 2, 2022) — Visit Santa Barbara, the destination marketing organization for the Santa Barbara South Coast region, will hold its second-ever Hospitality Career Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Tues., June 14 at the Courtyard by Marriott Santa Barbara Goleta. Job seekers interested in positions with Santa Barbara hotels, restaurants and local attractions are encouraged to attend.

The event will feature 15 local businesses looking to hire staff for a variety of roles, from entry-level reservationists to event directors in upper management. Vendors include Acme Hospitality (operator of popular food and beverage concepts in Santa Barbara); Courtyard by Marriott Santa Barbara Goleta; El Capitan Canyon Resort; El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel; Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District (MTD) and many more. There will be Spanish- and English-speaking staff present to help facilitate interviews and discussion.

“Since the pandemic, many local businesses have been facing staffing shortages,” says Kathy Janega-Dykes, president/CEO of Visit Santa Barbara. “We are hosting a series of career fairs in an effort to support workforce development for the hospitality industry, and the jobs are plentiful and exciting! From employers seeking executive chefs, gardeners, room attendants and event directors in upper management to bus operators, baristas, mechanics and even a tea ambassador, there are a lot of unique opportunities at this month’s event.”

Resume help, interview tips and more will be available from an America’s Job Center of California representative.

This event is the second in a series of hospitality career fairs organized by Visit Santa Barbara, with rotating venues and vendors. Additional career fairs will be offered throughout summer and fall, and throughout next year to continue assisting employers and job seekers.

ABOUT VISIT SANTA BARBARA

Visit Santa Barbara is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization jointly funded by the City of Santa Barbara, the County of Santa Barbara, the South Coast Tourism Business Improvement District and by a membership of hospitality-related busi­nesses. The mission of Visit Santa Barbara is to inspire overnight travel to the Santa Barbara South Coast in order to enhance the community’s economy and quality of life. VSB’s primary vehicles are tourism marketing, PR and sales channels that lead to overnight bookings, increase business and tax revenue and support jobs. Annual spending by travelers to the South Coast totals more than $1.9 billion, supporting more than 13,000 jobs and generating more than $56 million in yearly tax revenues, according to Destination Analysts, a tourism market research firm.

